Independence Day 2023: Amit Shah along with other ministers at Red Fort

PM Narendra Modi is set to deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address today. PM Modi will deliver his speech at 7:30 am after hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other ministers at Red Fort to attend Independence Day celebrations

Around 1,800 people from various walks of life have been invited to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today. These special guests include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme & Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.