Independence Day 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PM Modi's Speech

77th celebrations of Independence Day which will be held on a mega-scale on August 15, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in marking its Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital. As a part of the Independence Day celebrations, around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country as Special Guests to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

Doordarshan, an Indian public service broadcaster will telecast the Independence Day 2023 parade and PM Modi's speech live. Apart from that, the prime minister's address will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel as well as on its Twitter handle @PIB_India. It will also be live-streamed on the PMO Twitter handle.PM Modi is likely to address the nation at 7.30 am after he unfurls the Indian national flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which was launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021 and will, once again, usher the country into 'Amrit Kaal'.

In the evening, there will be an 'At Home Reception' at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In addition to the usual protocol invitees, there will be a diverse set of guests, including frontline health workers, achievers in different fields, and researchers/innovators. This Independence Day, tribute will also be paid to the martyrs of the country through the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign. This campaign was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 103rd Mann Ki Baat radio session on July 30. The campaign will be observed from August 9 to August 15. The idea behind the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign is to celebrate India's valour.