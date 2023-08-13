Independence Day 2023: PM Modi urges citizens to change social media profile DPs to support Har Ghar Tiranga movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens change their profile pictures on their social media accounts ahead of Independence Day 2023 celebrations. Modi urged citizens to change their social media profile pictures to the Indian national flag (Tiranga or tricolour) to support the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. "In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us, PM Modi tweeted.

He also shared the importance of the national flag in a separate tweet. The Prime Minister said in a tweet on Friday that every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tiranga while adding it is an inspiration for all of us to work harder towards national progress. “The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here... https://harghartiranga.com,” the Prime Minister noted.

Modi also urged people to hoist the tricolour at home to mark Independence Day in the recent Mann Ki Baat episode. On Saturday, Ministry of Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said that Har Ghar Tiranaga campaign has transformed into people’s movement with increasing mass participation or jan bhagidari. He added that lakhs of people are uploading their selfies with the national flag and also participating in the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign. Under the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, numerous plaques featuring bravehearts are being erected at important places. In 2022, the Ministry of Culture introduced the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. A dedicated website was also launched so that citizens can upload the pictures of the national flag at their homes and their selfies with the tricolour. The campaign was introduced last year on July 22 as it aligns with the adoption of the national flag.