Independence Day 2025 Quiz: MYBharat Announces Nationwide Online Quiz; Top 25 Winners to Visit Siachen

In a unique initiative to foster patriotism and enhance awareness about the Indian National Flag, Mera Yuva Bharat (MYBharat), under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has announced a nationwide quiz competition. This online quiz, hosted on the MYBharat portal ( mybharat.gov.in), invites all citizen to participate and test their knowledge about the Tricolour.

The quiz is designed to be an engaging and educational experience for all participants. It will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each question presenting four options and having only one correct answer. In recognition of their participation, all contestants will be awarded an e-certificate.

As a grand incentive, twenty-five top-scoring participants will be selected for a remarkable opportunity to visit Siachen in the company of the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

While the quiz is open to all registered users on the MYBharat platform, the selection of winners for the Siachen visit will be limited to youth between the ages of 21 and 29. The final selection of the twenty-five winners will be conducted through a computer-based lottery system from the pool of top scorers.

There is no entry fee for the quiz. However, participants must ensure that their profiles on the MYBharat portal are accurate and up-to-date to be eligible for prizes.

Mera Yuva Bharat (https://mybharat.gov.in/) has been envisioned as a one-stop service platform for the youth of the country. The platform enables the creation of profiles for youth, their participation in various volunteering and learning activities, securing mentorship from experts, connecting with other youth etc. Several engagement programs including Experiential Learning Programs (ELPs) are hosted on the platform. This portal also provides web space to other Ministries, Organisations, Industries, Youth clubs, etc. for conducting various engagement programs. More than 1.76 crore youth have registered on the platform.