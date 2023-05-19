"Independent judge doesn't mean being anti-establishment": Justice Ajay Rastogi at farewell function

New Delhi [India], May 19 : Justice Ajay Rastogi, who is going to retire next month, said on Friday that this view must be changed that only those judges are "independent" who are "anti-establishment".

Justice Ajay Rastogi's remarks came during his speech at the farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association on his honour and the other two judges.

Justice Rastogi said, "Independent judge doesn't mean giving opinions against government. There should be a change in the practice that finest judges are only those who give opinion against the government and decide the matter anti-establishment".

Justice Rastogi said that judgements must be passed based on the material on record.

"Justice is when you hear patiently, give parties an opportunity of hearing and decide the matter on the basis of evidence," he said.

Justice Rastogi added, "You make one statement against the government...everyone is happy and the media as well. This practice needs to change".

He further said that bar members have played an important role in achieving justice.

Justice Rastogi said that being a judge they are supposed to decide matters based on the material before them.

The farewell function was organised in honour of outgoing judges, Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi and V Ramasubramanian.

Justice Joseph will retire on June 16, Justice Rastogi on June 17 and Ramasubramanian on June 29.

