India Aims for One-Third Share of Global Milk Production by 2030

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Meenesh Shah has stated that the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) is dedicated to enhancing productivity to enable India to represent one-third of the world's milk production by 2030.

Shah highlighted that the main areas of focus for achieving this objective are animal breeding, nutrition, and health. Currently, India contributes 24 percent or one-fourth of the total global milk production, which amounts to 4-5 percent of the nation's GDP. Shah reiterated the plan to elevate India's global share to 30 percent or one-third of the world's milk production by 2030.

Increasing the productivity of animals is crucial to achieving it, Shah said, pointing out that though India is the largest producer of milk, animal productivity is less than in developed countries. The Government of India and NDDB are working together on its mission to increase productivity. Breeding, nutrition and health of animals are the crucial areas in this regard, he added.

Shah emphasized that India's milk production has been steadily increasing at a rate of 6 percent per annum over the past five to six years, significantly surpassing the global growth rate of 2 percent. He stressed the importance of maintaining this growth momentum. Additionally, Shah mentioned that in Assam, the NDDB has established a joint venture company with the state government to foster comprehensive development within the dairy sector.

In the next seven years, the plan is to increase procurement of milk and bring more farmers under the cooperative movement, he said. The installed capacity of West Assam Milk Producers Cooperative Society (WAMUL), which operates the popular brand Purabi, is being also increased with the opening of a new plant, Shah, who is also the chairman of WAMUL, said.

