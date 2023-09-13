INDIA alliance Coordination Committee meeting concludes at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi

INDIA Alliance Coordination Committee meeting concludes at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi, with key topics such as seat-sharing among allies and caste census being reportedly discussed.

Today's meeting was attended by leaders of 12 different parties. Abhishek Banerjee from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was unable to participate in the meeting due to the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On the INDIA Alliance Coordination Committee meeting, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "The Coordination Committee has decided to start the process for determining seat-sharing. It was decided that member parties would hold talks and decide at the earliest. The first public meeting of the alliance will be held in Bhopal in the first week of October..."

The INDIA alliance released a joint statement after the meeting.

The INDIA coordination committee meeting comprised its members namely K.C. Venugopal of the Indian National Congress (INC), T.R. Balu from the DMK, Hemant Soren, representing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (Thackeray Faction), Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Raghav Chadha, a leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Javed Ali Khan from the Samajwadi Party (SP), Lalan Singh of the Janata Dal (United) JD(U), D. Raja from the Communist Party of India (CPI), Omar Abdullah representing the National Conference (NC), Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Abhishek Banerjee from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and a member of the CPI(M)-CPM.