"INDIA Alliance Will Benefit From It": Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Nitish Kumar's Move

During a press conference on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his disapproval of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to leave the INDIA bloc. Kejriwal argued that Kumar's actions were not in the best interest of democracy but added that the move could prove advantageous for the opposition alliance in Bihar.

Kejriwal's comments were prompted by a question regarding Nitish Kumar's move to form a new government with the BJP in Bihar. "I think Nitish Kumar should not have gone there. He didn't do the right thing. It is not right for democracy. I think this will harm the NDA in Bihar, and the INDIA alliance will benefit from it," remarked Kejriwal during the press conference.

#WATCH | On Nitish Kumar joining NDA, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "I think Nitish Kumar should not have gone there. He didn't do the right thing. It is not right for democracy. I think this will harm the NDA in Bihar, and the INDIA alliance will benefit from it…" pic.twitter.com/NWtZDvRtnV — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed a similar sentiment, calling Nitish Kumar's exit from the INDIA bloc a 'good riddance.' According to sources, Mamata Banerjee believes that the departure of JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from the INDIA alliance would be a positive development. The source revealed that Mamata expressed these views during a meet and greet arranged by Governor CV Ananda Bose on Republic Day.

Both Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, contrary to Nitish Kumar's ambition of being appointed as the convenor of the opposition bloc, had proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name for the post and as a candidate for the Prime Minister.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar stepped down from his position as the Chief Minister of Bihar, citing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the 'Mahagathbandhan' or grand alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA. Subsequently, he formed a new government with the BJP, the same party he had parted ways with less than 18 months ago.