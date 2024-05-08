INDIA bloc confident of winning both LS seats in Goa

Panaji, May 8 The INDIA bloc leaders in Goa on Wednesday expressed confidence in winning both the Lok Sabha seats in the state that went to the polls on May 7.

Goa Congress President Amit Patkar addressed a joint press conference on Wednesday, where he said the alliance will continue to protect the interests of the state.

AAP President in Goa, Amit Palyekar, state NCP (SP) chief Jose Philip, and Goa Forward Party General Secretary Durgadas Kamat, among others, were present at the press conference.

“People have vented their anger against the BJP and hence the voting percentage has increased. We can now say with confidence that we are winning both the seats (in Goa),” Patkar said.

He also said the INDIA bloc will work together to protect the identity, heritage, and culture of Goa.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Palyekar claimed that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his party leaders are so afraid of the INDIA bloc that he went to different pockets in the South Goa constituency where he had never gone before.

“I am happy that people still trust the democratic process, and hence they turned up in large numbers to vote on Tuesday. I am thankful to the people of Goa for trying to protect the state,” he said.

Jose Philip of the NCP (SP) said that people voted to vent their anger against the BJP.

“There is a reason why they voted against the BJP. People are serious about the issues Goa is facing. Hence, the LS polls looked like Assembly elections, which normally witness huge voter turnout,” he said.

