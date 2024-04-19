INDIA bloc lacks unity, absence in UP could impact performance: Leading psephologist

New Delhi, April 19 Leading psephologist Pradeep Gupta insists that the chances of the INDIA bloc making a significant impact in the big states might have suffered a dent, as the alliance partners are struggling to put up a united front, especially after the exit of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

"There seems to be a lack of unity in the INDIA bloc. It has been happening for the last six months or so now and has been more visible after Nitish Kumar left," Gupta told IANS in an interview on Friday.

With the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also regularly criticising the front, the Managing Director of 'Axis My India' feels that the bloc's performance will be affected, especially in the big states.

"Let's see how much impact does Nitish Kumar leaving (the opposition alliance) has on the INDIA bloc's performance in Bihar. They are also found missing in a state like Uttar Pradesh that has the maximum number of seats," says Gupta.

States like Kerala are seeing a war of words between the Left and Congress parties which are putting up a united front at the national level but Gupta feels that will not be of a major concern to the grouping.

"Yes, they are criticising each other in states like Kerala but it is a natural process and is done to attract voters. It will also be interesting to see how the BJP does in Kerala," said Gupta.

