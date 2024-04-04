INDIA bloc running 'Parivar Bachao Party', says Nadda in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 4 BJP President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, accusing them of running a 'Parivar Bachao Party'.

Addressing an election rally in support of the party candidate from the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat, Dushyant Singh, in Jhalawar on Wednesday, the BJP chief said, “The Congress committed scams in all the three spheres -- the sky, the earth, and water."

Commenting on the country's economy, J.P. Nadda said, “Today, the country's economy is growing at a fast pace. India will soon become the third-largest economy in the world. We have already outnumbered Britain and are presently ranked fifth in the world.”

On three-time sitting MP Dushyant Singh's candidature, the senior BJP leader said, "Dushyant Singh is contesting the elections from here for the fifth time. The works that Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh carried out here, and the bond they developed with the public, will continue to strengthen in the future as well."

Speaking on the occasion, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said she shares a 35-year-old relationship with Jhalawar.

Remembering BJP stalwarts such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Raje said it was Shekhawat who sent her to Jhalawar to meet the people here. That tie has continued since then, she said.

Addressing the gathering, Dushyant Singh said, “The Congress has always played the politics of appeasement, while we are continuously working for the people of Jhalawar-Baran. The picture of India will change by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

