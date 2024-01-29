I.N.D.I.A Bloc Suffers Another Setback As Arvind Kejriwal Announces AAP To Contest Haryana Assembly Polls Alone

In a major setback to the INDIA bloc, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party will contest the upcoming Haryana assembly elections on its own.

The AAP will field candidates on all 90 seats in the state, Kejriwal said at a 'Badlav Jansabha' (change rally) in Jind. However, he said the party will remain a part of the INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha polls to be held later this year.

Kejriwal's announcement comes days after the AAP, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, made it clear that it will not have any alliance with Congress in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The AAP's decision to go solo in Haryana is a major blow to the INDIA bloc, which was formed by several regional parties to challenge the BJP in the upcoming polls. The bloc has already suffered a setback with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) deciding to contest the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal on its own. The AAP's decision is also seen as a sign of the party's growing ambitions. The party has been making inroads into several states, including Punjab and Gujarat, and is now eyeing Haryana.

