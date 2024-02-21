India-China Border Row: Corps Commander Level Meeting Held at Chushul-Moldo Border, Says MEA

The 21st round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting (CLLM) concluded on February 19th, 2024, with both sides reiterating their commitment towards disengagement in the remaining areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides emphasized the importance of complete disengagement as a crucial step towards restoring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. The discussions were held in a "friendly and cordial atmosphere," according to a statement by the MEA. However, specific details regarding the progress made or the next steps were not disclosed.

"The 21st round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on 19th February 2024. The discussions built on the previous rounds, seeking complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh as an essential basis for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas. The two sides shared their perspectives on this in the talks held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere," the statement read on the MEA website.

"The two sides have agreed to maintain communication on the way ahead through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms. They also committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas in the interim," the statement concluded.