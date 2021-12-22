India granted citizenship to 3117 minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan over past 4 years: MHA

A total of 3117 minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were granted Indian citizenship in the last four years, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha said on Wednesday.

Member of Parliament Dr. K Keshava Rao had asked question regarding the total citizenship applications received from Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Christian minorities groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan during the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 and how many of them were granted Indian citizenship.

In his reply, Rai mentioned that the number of citizenship applications received from Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Christian minorities groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan during the year 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 was 8244. The government has granted Indian citizenship to 3117 applicants during the period.

On being asked about the total number of requests received by Government from Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Christian minorities groups from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who sought refuge in the Indian territory during 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

He said that all foreign nationals including refuge seekers are governed by the provisions contained in The Foreigners Act, 1946, The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and The Citizenship Act, 1955.

( With inputs from ANI )

