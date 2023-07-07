India has devised unique biodiversity conservation model: Bhupender Yadav

Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], July 7 : Union Minister of Environment Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said that the Central government has devised a unique biodiversity conservation model through a holistic approach while addressing Haryali Mahotsav near Dwarka's Rukmini Temple in Gujarat.

The Union Minister highlighted the importance of the critical balance between the environment and the "dependent beings" for which, he said, "the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has launched Mission LiFE to spread this message globally."

The Minister stressed the need for ecological conservation of critical ecosystems through conserving the food chain of the ecosystem and ensuring the well-being of the topmost predator.

He highlighted the significance of Project Dolphin and Project Lion launched by the Government. He emphasized on the significance of Mangrove ecosystems and dolphins as the ecological indicators of the health of Marine Ecosystems and their conservation.

Inviting the participation of the multi-stakeholders in the conservation initiatives Yadav called for the industries to actively contribute to the recently launched Green Credit System.

He underlined the role and contribution of the industries in enhancing carbon sequestration and green cover. He said Public-Private Partnership is an effective tool in this regard.

Bhupendra Yadav expressed his happiness in recognizing that Gujarat has done "extraordinary" work in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for the conservation of mangrove ecosystems.

"However, efforts are required to identify and restore the historical mangrove areas, which are already in degraded condition," he added.

The Union Minister stressed the importance of core activities such as Mangrove Plantation Target, Stock of Mangrove Nurseries, Livelihood opportunities, Publicity and Outreach programs as well as eco-tourism in mangrove areas through Self Help Group to help achieve a 30 per cent increase in the mangrove sink.

The Minister informed the gathering on the recently launched MISHTI program for the conservation of mangroves and India being a party of the Mangrove Alliance.

He spoke about the publication of the Botanical Survey of India which consists of a glossary of 500 species of mangrove recorded in India.

A symbolic plantation of mangroves was carried out by the dignitaries. MoUs under the MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for the Shoreline Habitat and Tangible Income) were also signed between Forest Department and the identified reputed companies as part of the event.

'Forest Heros' who have excelled in the field of mangrove protection and conservation were also felicitated.

