India is awake, those engaged in religious conversions will never succeed: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said those engaged in illegal religious conversions in the country with the intention of converting the nation itself will never succeed in their nefarious designs as the nation is awake to the threat.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the six-day Kumbh programme organised by All India Hindu Gore, Banjara and Labana community in Jalgaon, Maharashtra to unite the Banjara, Labana and Nayakada communities all over India and stop religious conversion of the community, CM Yogi said playing with 'Sanatan Dharma' meant playing with humanity itself.

Emphasising that people should feel proud of Sanatan Dharma, the CM said it is the oldest religion in the world, which preaches the welfare of humanity at large.

Addressing a gathering of around 50,000 people at the Kumbh convention being held since January 25, the UP CM said, "It is only Santan Dharma that can proclaim Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is family)."

He said the Banjara Kumbh has proved that it will work to protect 'Mother India' and take the resolution of its revered saints, sages, great men and revolutionaries to the pinnacle of accomplishment through religious awakening.

He said the spirit of Kumbh is that of the fulfilment of all wishes and aspirations.

"We are fortunate to be born in India, which shows the path of humanity to the world," he said.

On alleged illegal conversions, the UP chief minister said those who want to work inside India with the evil intention of converting the nation through illegal religious conversion of people will never succeed in their designs.

"The society is awake now. As India celebrates Amrit Mahotsava of its independence, the country is achieving new heights every day. A new India is taking shape today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Given the speed with which the Government of India is working and protecting the eternal values, the country will become the number one economy in the world within the next few years," Adityanath said.

He added that in the 'Amrit Mahotsav' year of independence, India has achieved the distinction of leading the top 20 countries of the world.

"Reminding every Indian of the five vows, the Prime Minister had said that all the traces of slavery must be removed from the country forever. You must have seen that the Mughal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan has now been renamed Amrit Udyan. After waiting for 500 years, a grand temple of Lord Rama is being constructed in Ayodhya. I don't know how many conflicts took place in 500 years. Lakhs of Hindus and saints had to be sacrificed. But the movement progressed under the leadership of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and under the guidance of respected saints and when a government which gives priority to the nation took over, it paved way for building a grand temple in Ayodhya. Next year Ramlala will sit in his grand temple," he added.

Praising the organisers of the Kumbh, the chief minister said the Kumbh has been organised here for the last 6 days in the company of revered saints while people coming from different states are also engaged in it with a sense of service, which was exemplary.

"Such Kumbh programmes should be run across the country as a national campaign," he added.

Apart from this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the Kumbh programme through video conferencing.

( With inputs from ANI )

