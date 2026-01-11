India is fortunate to have PM Modi who protects Sanatan Dharma, says Swami Swaprakash

New Delhi, Jan 11 Swami Swaprakash, Trustee of the Vaidic Dharma Sansthan and associated with The Art of Living Foundation, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in protecting Sanatan Dharma and restoring the pride of India's religious places.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "India is fortunate to have a Prime Minister who protects Sanatan Dharma and restores the pride of our religious places, even domestically, our demography is being updated. It was high time to have a PM like that, and it is a matter of pride."

Swami Swaprakash emphasised the resilience of Sanatan Dharma, saying it cannot be destroyed because all major religions have emerged from it.

Reflecting on historical attempts to undermine Indian heritage, he cited Ghazni's attack on the Somnath Temple, noting that even after invasions, elements of the Shivalinga were found, and Shankaracharya Ji was tasked with its restoration. He added that during this period, plans for the Ram Temple were also mentioned by the revered saint.

"The same happened when Ghazni tried to destroy Somnath; some elements of the Shivalinga were found, and for 1,000 years Shankaracharya Ji was asked to re-establish it. Back then, he also mentioned the building of the Ram Temple," he said.

Elaborating on the history of Somnath Temple, Swami Swaprakash said it was established in the 'Satyug' by 'Chandra Dev', the moon deity.

"It is believed that due to his pride in his beauty, King Daksha cursed him. Later, after repentance, Daksha advised him to worship Lord Shiva in Saurashtra, so he established the first Jyotirlinga of Somnath Ji," Swami Swaprakash explained.

The temple, he noted, has been a symbol of spiritual devotion and resilience through centuries, surviving invasions and natural calamities.

Swami Swaprakash's remarks come amid renewed interest in India's ancient temples and cultural heritage, with the government emphasising preservation, restoration, and promotion of religious sites across the country. He highlighted the importance of leadership that prioritises spiritual and cultural pride alongside national development.

The spiritual leader also underlined that protecting and promoting Sanatan Dharma is not merely a religious act but a cultural responsibility that strengthens India's identity and ensures the continuity of its age-old traditions.

Swami Swaprakash's comments link historical reverence for sites like Somnath Temple with contemporary initiatives to restore religious landmarks, reflecting the enduring significance of India's spiritual and cultural legacy.

