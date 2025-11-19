'India is indeed a Hindu Rashtra': Shahnawaz Hussain backs Mohan Bhagwat

Patna, Nov 19 After RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that anyone who takes “pride in Bharat” is a Hindu, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday backed the remarks, saying that India is indeed a Hindu Rashtra in its cultural essence.

This comes as Bhagwat, during an interaction in Guwahati, said that the term “Hindu” is not merely religious but represents a civilisational identity rooted in thousands of years of cultural continuity.

“Bharat and Hindu are synonymous. India does not need an official declaration to be a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Its civilisational ethos already reflects it,” said the RSS chief, whose organisation is the ideological parent of the BJP.

Speaking to IANS, Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Yes, it is true, India is indeed a Hindu Rashtra. We are proud to live in a Hindu Rashtra. Many people call it that, but the country is governed according to the Constitution, and everyone has equal rights. Hindus are in the majority, and the whole world talks about how people of different communities live together in India.”

Speaking ahead of Bihar’s Chief Ministerial swearing-in ceremony, the BJP national spokesperson said, “Today, there was a BJP legislators’ meeting, followed by a JD(U) meeting and then an NDA meeting. The people of Bihar have voted for this government. I had already said we would win up to 200 seats. People are happy, and the swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow. Tejashwi Yadav has received two more seats than expected.”

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the Janata Dal (United) legislative party. With this decision, it is confirmed that he will take the oath as Chief Minister on November 20 at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

This will mark a landmark moment, as Nitish Kumar begins his tenth term as Chief Minister, a testament to his long-standing influence in Bihar’s political landscape. Over the years, he has been central to coalition politics and is regarded as one of the state’s most experienced administrators.

All JD(U) MLAs attended Wednesday’s meeting, sending a strong message of unity and confidence in Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Senior party leaders emphasised that Bihar needs stable and decisive governance, which they believe Nitish Kumar is best positioned to provide.

Nitish Kumar has also hinted at unveiling a new development roadmap with fresh schemes and policies in the coming months, leveraging the state’s new political configuration.

