'India is proud of you', PM Modi speaks to Paralympics medallists from Brunei

New Delhi, Sep 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to India's medal winners at the ongoing Paralympics in Paris, saying the country is proud of the athletes.

“After the day’s programmes in Brunei Darussalam, called our Paralympic champions and congratulated them. India is proud of our athletes,” PM Modi, who landed in Brunei on Tuesday to mark the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Southeast Asian nation, wrote on Instagram.

In Paris, India has so far won 15 medals including three gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

Para-badminton has been the nation's most successful sport so far fetching five medals, followed by four medals in para-shooting.

The Prime Minister also held telephonic conversations with Yogesh Kathuniya (silver, discus throw), Sumit Antil (gold, javelin throw), Sheetal Devi (bronze, archery mixed team), and Rakesh Kumar (bronze, archery mixed team).

After Kathuniya thanked the Prime Minister for taking out time from his busy schedule to talk to the athletes, PM Modi said, "I live for the country. If any Indian does anything good anywhere in the world, I automatically get connected with him or her.":

Speaking to the Prime Minister, Sumit Antil said, "Your talk always motivates us... Will try my best to give excel in the next competition as well."

"You come from an Army family. The country lives in your heart. We are all out of the country and representing it in different fields. With our honesty and dedication, India will get recognised around the globe," the Prime Minister replied.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi arrived at the Bandar Seri Begawan Airport for a two-day visit to Brunei on the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

The historic visit of the Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and was warmly received by Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and senior Minister in the Prime Minister's Office in Brunei.

