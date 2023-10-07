India issues advisory for its nationals amid Hamas terrorists' attack on Israel

The Indian government has issued advisory for Indian nationals in Israel and asked them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Saturday fired more than 5,000 rockets towards Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country.

In the advisory, the embassy wrote, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe sfety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters.

Israel on Saturday declared a state of war after over 5,000 rockets were fired into the country by the Palestinian Islamist movement launched the biggest attack Tel Aviv in years of Saturday in a surprise assualt that combined gunmen crossing the border with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gazza Strip.