India launches revamped e-Migrate portal, mobile app to ensure safe overseas travel

New Delhi, Oct 14 India on Monday launched the revamped e-Migrate portal and mobile app, aimed at facilitating safe and legal overseas travel for its citizens. The initiative seeks to improve the ease of mobility for Indian labour while ensuring their safety and well-being abroad.

Speaking at the launch, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar highlighted the government's commitment to enhance ease of living and promote people-centric governance.

"Last year, during the MEA's campaign for raising awareness about safe and legal mobility channels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative postal stamp with the motto 'Surakshit Jayen, Prashikshit Jayen' – 'Go safe and go well-trained.' Today's event reflects that sentiment," Jaishankar said.

He described the new eMigrate Portal V2.0 as a significant step toward creating "safer, more transparent, and inclusive mobility" for Indian workers abroad. The portal aligns with Goal 10 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which promotes orderly, safe, regular, and responsible migration.

EAM Jaishankar stressed that the revamped platform is more than just a digital tool.

"It is a beacon of hope, a symbol of our commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of our workers in foreign lands," he stated.

He stressed that while India's migrant workers contribute greatly to the nation's economy and global reputation, they often face vulnerabilities abroad. The new platform aims to address these challenges.

"Our missions, especially in the Gulf, have dedicated labour attaches to address grievances. The revamped portal includes a 24/7 multilingual helpline for urgent issues, along with a feedback mechanism for redressal," Jaishankar added.

The updated e-Migrate Portal V2.0 is also integrated with DigiLocker, allowing emigrants to submit and securely store important documents such as passports and employment contracts in a paperless format, enhancing convenience and security.

