India logs 3,714 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths in 24 hrs

India saw a marginal decline in Covid-19 cases with 3,714 infections being reported in last 24 hours, against previous day's 4,518 count, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In the same period, seven Covid-related fatalities were registered taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,708.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 26,976, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,513 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,33,365. Now, the recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, the country's Daily Positivity rate has risen to 1.21 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently is being pegged at 0.97 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,07,716 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.32 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, the total vaccination coverage exceeded 194.27 crore.