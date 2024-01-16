India-Maldives Row Sees EaseMyTrip CEO Defend Flight Suspension

Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, on Monday defended the company's decision to suspend flight bookings to the Maldives, saying it aligned with the expressed wishes of the Maldivian people and was not politically motivated. His comments came amid a diplomatic spat triggered by derogatory social media posts from three Maldivian deputy ministers targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Lakshadweep.

Addressing accusations of instigating the standoff, Pitti said EaseMyTrip merely "facilitated what the majority Maldivian asked for," noting the November 2023 election of a president on a platform of "India Out." As the second-largest tourism provider to the Maldives, he added, the company acted according to market dictates. "They wanted India & its tourist OUT, since last few years," Pitti wrote on Twitter. "This new Maldivian govt has been clearly pro-China, and it's only fair that they earn money from Chinese tourist rather than Indians now."

He acknowledged the financial risks and potential user alienation but emphasized the overwhelming support from India, citing a 280% surge in app downloads."Remaining 5% folks seem aggravated, as they are seeing it politically, and probably it's not matching with their political ideology," Pitti tweeted. "Perhaps, we would have done the same, no matter which govt was ruling in India, as it just made sense to uphold the dignity of our country."

Read some tweets, saying we instigated India-Maldives Standoff



Here is a brief history:



Nov 2023, President of Maldives won election on plank of "India Out" campaign. They wanted India & its tourist OUT, since last few years. Being 2nd largest tourism provider to Maldives, we… — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) January 15, 2024

President Muizzu of the Maldives has since suspended the three ministers and requested the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in the country by March 15. He stressed the nation's independence, stating, "We may be small, but that doesn't give you the license to bully us." The situation remains tense, with Indian tourists urged to exercise caution while traveling to the Maldives. EaseMyTrip's booking suspension, while controversial, reflects the complex political and economic factors at play in the ongoing diplomatic row.