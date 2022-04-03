India overshoots export target; achieves USD 417.8 billion exports in 2021-22

Merchandise exports from India have reached USD 417.8 billion in the current financial year, Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed on Sunday.

"This figure excludes the figures from non-EDI Ports and adding that, it is likely to exceed $418 billion, an all-time high in India's export history," he said.

India has achieved the highest monthly value of merchandise export in March 2022 amounting USD 40.38 billion, an increase of 14.53 per cent over USD 35.26 billion in March 2021 and an increase of 87.89 per cent over USD 21.49 billion in March 2020. The exports have witnessed significant growth in non-petroleum goods also in April 2021-March 2022 which was USD 352.76 billion, an increase of 32.62 per cent over USD 266.00 billion in April 2020-March 2021 and an increase of 29.66 per cent over USD 272.07 billion in April 2019-March 2020. Addressing a press conference here today, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that India had truly gone from 'local to global' in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. The Minister said that every Indian should be proud of the pace at which India is achieving 'Atmanirbharta' while ensuring that every Indian benefit from this progress. He added that India has been able to achieve this spectacular target under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Expressing confidence that India's economy is poised to break a number of records, Goyal said that PM Modi had set lofty goals for India and that our nation is extremely capable of achieving such immense goals. "To make Possible the Impossible, tirelessly strive for it and collectively work towards it," he added. Goyal said that the 'never say die' spirit of our exporters, the relentless effort by Export Promotion Councils and Industry Association, the coordination among different Government of India Departments and state governments reflecting the 'whole of government approach' has resulted in this stupendous achievement. Every sector of the economy, every farmer, every entrepreneur, every MSME, and state governments worked together to achieve this lucrative goal, he said.

