India proposes to launch G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation

On Saturday, India made an announcement about the establishment of the Global Biofuel Alliance, inviting G20 nations to participate in this initiative. They urged these countries to support the global adoption of a 20 percent ethanol blending ratio with petrol.

Speaking at the G20 Summit session on One Earth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also proposed to launch the G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation and urged leaders to start working on Green Credit Initiative. Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global-level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 per cent, he said.

Or alternatively, we could work on developing another blending mix for the greater global good, one that ensures a stable energy supply while also contributing to climate security, Modi said at the session attended by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others.

