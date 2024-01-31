India Ranks 93rd out of 180 Countries in Corruption Perception Index 2023

Corruption has increased worldwide, with India ranking 93rd out of 180 countries in 2023 on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), released by Transparency International. In 2022, India was ranked 85th. Pakistan has been more successful in reducing corruption compared to India. India's score has improved slightly from 39 to 40 compared to last year. Denmark has the lowest level of corruption.

China has taken aggressive anti-corruption measures by punishing more than 3.7 million government officials. 71% of countries in Asia and Pacific have a CPI score below 45.

No control even during elections

The year 2024 is an election year in the Asia region. People in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Solomon Islands, South Korea, and Taiwan will go out to vote. However, according to the report, the governments here have not made any significant progress towards curbing corruption.

What happens when corruption increases?

The anti-corruption agenda cannot be implemented. There are attacks on citizens and the media. Attacks on freedom of assembly and association are also increasing, the report said.

Corruption will continue to increase unless the judiciary punishes the corrupt and keeps the government in check. When justice is bought or there is political interference, citizens suffer.



Why is India at risk?

A scale of 0 to 100 is used to measure corruption. 0 is highly corrupt, while a score of 100 is recorded as a very clean country. The level of corruption in India has decreased slightly.

No firm conclusions can be drawn about India. However, before the elections, there seems to be a threat to the rights of citizens. The passage of the Telecom Bill is a 'serious threat' to the fundamental rights of citizens, the report said.

Improved situation in Pakistan, Bangladesh

Pakistan and Bangladesh have been successful in controlling the government. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has strengthened the right to information of citizens under Article 19A of its Constitution, while Bangladesh (149) has come out of the status of least developed countries.

Economic growth here is helping to continuously reduce poverty and improve living standards. However, restrictions on the media are hindering the flow of information.

