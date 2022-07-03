India records 16,103 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Registering a dip in number of cases, India reported 16,103 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 4.27 per cent, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

India on Saturday logged 17,092 fresh infections.

With this, the active caseload in the country crossed the 1 lakh mark as it stands at 1,11,711.

According to the Ministry, 13,929 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,28,65,519. The recovery rate currently is 98.54 per cent.

As many as 31 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,199.

A total of 3,76,720 COVID samples were tested during this period. 86.36 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions.

( With inputs from ANI )

