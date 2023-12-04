India records 28,522 murders in 2022, 70% victims male: NCRB data

A total of 28,522 cases of murder were reported in India in 2022, averaging 78 killings each day or more than three every hour. This is a slight decrease from 29,272 in 2021 and 29,193 in 2020, as per the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The data reveals that 'disputes' were the motive in the highest number of murder cases in 2022, accounting for 9,962 cases, followed by 'personal vendetta or enmity' with 3,761 cases, and 'gain' with 1,884 cases.

The murder rate per lakh population across the country was 2.1, and the charge sheeting rate in such cases was 81.5, according to the NCRB. Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of murder cases at 3,491 in 2022, followed by Bihar (2,930), Maharashtra (2,295), Madhya Pradesh (1,978), and Rajasthan (1,834). These top five states together accounted for 43.92% of murder cases in the country. On the other hand, the states with the least number of murder cases in 2022 were Sikkim (9), Nagaland (21), Mizoram (31), Goa (44), and Manipur (47).

Among Union Territories, Delhi had 509 murder cases in 2022, followed by Jammu and Kashmir (99), Puducherry (30), Chandigarh (18), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (16), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (7), Ladakh (5), and Lakshadweep (Zero).

In terms of the murder rate per lakh population in 2022, Jharkhand had the highest (4), followed by Arunachal Pradesh (3.6), Chhattisgarh and Haryana (both 3.4), and Assam and Odisha (both 3). Uttar Pradesh (1.5), Bihar (2.3), Maharashtra (1.8), Madhya Pradesh (2.3), and Rajasthan (2.3) fared better in terms of crime per lakh population.

Regarding the age of victims, 95.4% of murder victims were adults. Out of the total victims, 8,125 were female, and nine were third-gender persons, with men constituting about 70% of the victims, according to the NCRB.

The NCRB, in a note of caution about the annual report, emphasized that the assumption of an increase in crime based on police data may not necessarily reflect the effectiveness of the police. The report highlighted that the increase in crime numbers could be due to citizen-centric police initiatives, such as the launch of e-FIR facilities or women helpdesks. It stressed the need for a professional investigation into underlying factors within local communities to address pertinent issues.