India Records 605 New Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths in 24 Hours

India has reported 605 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, according to official data. The total number of active cases has risen to 4,002, while the overall Covid case count stands at 45,018,792. The death toll is now at 533,396, with two fatalities in Kerala and one each in Karnataka and Tripura in the last 24 hours, ANI reported.

According to reports, among the deceased, a 70-year-old male with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and an 81-year-old male with T2DM and HTN in Kerala, a 48-year-old male with CA and TB in Karnataka, and one person in Tripura succumbed to Covid. The total number of recoveries has reached 44,481,341, with 648 recoveries reported since Sunday morning.

As of January 7, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has administered 11,838 vaccine doses. The data is compiled from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (National Centre for Disease Control), media bulletins, and state websites at 8 am on January 4.

Health experts are expressing concern about a rise in viral infections, influenza, and Covid-19 cases with the onset of winter. Dr. Nikhil Modi, a senior pulmonologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, highlighted that the declining temperature, increased moisture, low wind speed, and rising pollution contribute to various infections, causing difficulty in breathing for many individuals.

Meanwhile, both central and state governments are closely monitoring the new Omicron Subvariant JN.1, classified as a Variant of Interest (VOI), which is currently under intense scientific scrutiny.