India rejects OIC's comments on SC verdict on Article 370 in J-K

On Wednesday, India vehemently dismissed the remarks made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which had voiced apprehensions regarding the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the 2019 annulment of Article 370 of the Constitution, granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the OIC's action at the behest of a serial violater of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism makes its action even more questionable. Though Bagchi did not name any country, it was clear that the reference was towards Pakistan.

India rejects the statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on a judgement of the Indian Supreme Court. It is both ill informed and ill intended, Bagchi said. That OIC does so at the behest of a serial violater of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism makes its action even more questionable. Such statements only undermine OIC's credibility, he said.

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conveyed its apprehensions on Tuesday regarding the Supreme Court's verdict. In a statement, the General Secretariat additionally reiterated its support and solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.