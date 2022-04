India reports 1,033 new Covid cases, 43 deaths

India reported 1,033 new Covid cases on Wednesday in a span of 24 hours, a decline from the previous day's count of 1,086.

In the same period, 43 Covid related deaths were registered taking the total number of deaths to 5,21,530, said the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has declined to 11,639. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 1,222 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,98,789. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,82,039 tests were conducted across the country.

The Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.22 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.23 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.20 crore.