India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1270

India reported 16,764 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s December 31 update. While India's Omicron case tally stands at 1,270.

Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (450) in India followed by Delhi (320), Kerala (109), Gujarat (97), Rajasthan (69), , Telangana (62), Tamil Nadu (46), Karnataka (34), Andhra Pradesh (16), Haryana (14), Odisha (14), West Bengal (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), , Uttarakhand (4), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), Andamam & Nicobar Islands (2) with Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Punjab reporting 1 case each.

As many as 220 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 7,585 in the same period, the December 31 update stated.

India now has 91,361 active cases as per the December 31 update. The active cases constitute 1% per cent of the total cases, currently at 0.26%.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,42,66,363 with the recovery rate at 98.36 percent, as per the health ministry’s December 31 update.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,81,080 as per December 31 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.38 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 1,44,54,16,714 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 66,65,290 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.