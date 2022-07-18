India reports 16,935 new Covid cases, 51 deaths

India reported 16,935 Covid infections in the past 24 hours, a marginal decline against previous day's 20,528 count, as per Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

In the same period, 51 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,760.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,44,264 cases, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,069 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,97,510. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also marginally increased to 6.48 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity rate stands at 4.58 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,61,470 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.96 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 200 crore.