India reports 2,124 new Covid cases, 17 deaths in the last 24 hours

With 2,124 new cases, India witnessed an increase in the reported COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, India recorded 1,675 new COVID cases.

With the addition of fresh cases, India's active cases stand at 14,971.

The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.46 per cent.

A total of 1,977 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,02,714.

The country also reported 17 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,507.

With 4,58,924 COVID tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has so far conducted over 84.79 crore cumulative tests.

As per the health ministry, the country's COVID vaccination coverage exceeded 192.67 crore till 7 am on Wednesday.