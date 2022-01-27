India reports 2.86L Covid cases, 573 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi, Jan 27 India reported 2,86,384 fresh Covid cases and 573 new deaths in a span of 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Thursday morning.

With the addition of fresh new Covid fatalities, the toll has climbed to 4,91,700.

The active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 22,02,472 which constitute 5.46 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,06,357 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,76,77,328. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.33 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 14,62,261 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 72.21 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 17.75 per cent while daily positivity rate has also risen to 19.59 per cent.

With the administration of over 22 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 163.84 crore as of Thursday morning.

More than 13.60 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Thursday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor