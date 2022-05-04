India reports 3205 new cases, 31 deaths in the last 24 hours

India on Wednesday reported 3,205 fresh Covid-19 cases, a rise against the 2,568 infections registered previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country reported 31 new Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,23,920.

The active caseload declined to 19,509 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,802 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,44,689. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 3,27,327 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.89 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 189.48 crore.