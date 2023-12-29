India Reports 797 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

India recorded 797 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the active caseload now at 4,091, according to the Union Health Ministry's Friday update. The bulletin reported five new deaths, with two in Kerala and one each in Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. The country's total death toll from the virus has reached 5,33,351.

According to reports, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) highlighted the presence of 157 cases of the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 in the country. Kerala leads with 78 cases, followed by Gujarat with 34. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed the recovery of a 50-year-old individual diagnosed with the JN.1 sub-variant in the national capital, emphasizing that there are currently no active cases of the variant in Delhi. Genome sequencing of all reported positive cases has been ordered to identify JN.1 variant cases.

Several states, including Kerala, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Delhi, have detected the JN.1 sub-variant. INSACOG's data revealed 141 Covid cases in December and 16 in November with the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant.

Initially classified as a variant of interest (VOI) under the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the JN.1 sub-variant has drawn attention, leading to heightened monitoring and response measures across affected regions. Experts are urging the public not to panic due to the surge in cases, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation. States have initiated preparedness efforts by establishing ICU beds and dedicated wards in response to the evolving scenario.