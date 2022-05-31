India sees dip in COVID cases, logs 2,338 fresh infections

A slight dip was witnessed in the COVID-19 cases in India on Tuesday, as the country logged 2,338 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

Yesterday, 2,706 COVID cases were reported.

With this, the active caseload currently stands at 17,883 and the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

A decline was also witnessed in the daily positivity rate, which was reported to be 0.64 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stands at 0.61 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was 0.97 per cent on Monday.

As many as 2,134 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,15,574. The recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.

As per the health ministry, the death toll has mounted to 5,24,630 with 19 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

India conducted 3,63,883 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 85.04 crore COVID tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, 193.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor