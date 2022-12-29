India successfully isolates BF.7 strain, to test efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines

India has successfully isolated a sample of SARS-CoV-2 virus containing the BF.7, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant, which is suspected to be behind the surge in Covid-19 cases in several countries including China. Government sources said the isolated sample is being studied to assess the efficacy of available vaccines. “Scientists are studying whether the currently available vaccines are effective in preventing infections or serious illness caused by the new sub-variant,” said a source.

Reports suggest that the BF.7 strain was found in some samples in India since July. So far, some four-odd people have been detected with the strain that has caused a fresh spurt of infections in China. The strain is considered to be a highly transmissible one where one infected person can further infect 16.“So far India has witnessed 220 virus variants including recombinant one; and just because the BF.7 strain has not caused a surge earlier, we can’t expect a similar pattern to continue. Behavioural patterns change over time,” the official said.