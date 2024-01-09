India to Chair UNESCO World Heritage Committee for First Time

In a landmark achievement for India's cultural landscape, the country will chair UNESCO's prestigious World Heritage Committee for the first time in 2024. This announcement, made by India's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Mr. Vishal V Sharma, marks a significant milestone for the nation's rich heritage and its commitment to global cultural preservation.

New Delhi will become the epicenter of global discussions on safeguarding cultural and natural treasures. The committee, responsible for overseeing the UNESCO World Heritage List, plays a crucial role in protecting and promoting exceptional sites of universal value. As the host, India will lead important deliberations on inscribing new sites and providing support to existing ones facing challenges.

The World Heritage Committee, composed of representatives from 21 countries, selects and monitors sites based on their outstanding cultural or natural significance. This esteemed position showcases India's diverse cultural tapestry and its potential to contribute to global conversations on heritage conservation.

The session is scheduled to take place from July 21 to July 31, 2024, reaffirming India's growing prominence in the international cultural arena. This significant opportunity will allow India to share its experiences, perspectives, and best practices in heritage management, fostering deeper collaborations and enriching the global dialogue on preserving humanity's shared treasures.