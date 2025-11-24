India to convene Global South Biosecurity Conference as BWC marks 50 years

New Delhi, Nov 24 India is set to host a major international conference next week to mark the 50th anniversary of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), bringing together representatives from more than 80 countries of the Global South to discuss the evolving challenges of biosecurity, biosafety and emerging biological technologies.

The two-day meeting, scheduled for December 1–2 at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here, is expected to feature scientists, policymakers, diplomats and experts from several multilateral institutions.

With only a few days left for the international conference, preparations are underway for the key gathering of biosecurity experts and diplomats from across the Global South.

Taking to X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday said: "Only six days to go! In line with India's strong commitment to disarmament and non-proliferation, @MEAIndia is organising an international conference to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC): 50 Years of BWC: Strengthening Biosecurity for the Global South, 1–2 December 2025."

He mentioned that the venue for the event will be Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi.

"Experts from over 80 countries of the Global South and representatives of regional and international organisations will take part," Jaiswal added.

The initiative comes as the BWC completes five decades of coming into force.

India is one of the 189 States Parties to the treaty, a majority of whom are developing countries, and has repeatedly emphasised the importance of strengthening global norms against biological weapons.

Announcing the preparations, Jaiswal said the conference reflects India's continued commitment to global disarmament and non-proliferation frameworks and aims to support the Global South in building biosecurity resilience.

According to officials, the sessions will examine how the BWC has contributed to international peace and security over the past 50 years and assess how global developments, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, have reshaped public health governance and raised fresh concerns about biological risks.

Delegates will also discuss the Convention’s complementarities with export control regimes such as the Australia Group and consider ways to enhance international cooperation in preventing misuse of biological agents.

A significant part of the deliberations will focus on the vulnerabilities faced by developing countries.

Officials noted that the Global South continues to bear a disproportionate burden of biosecurity and biosafety risks, driven by rapid urbanisation, uneven public health capacities and rising exposure to zoonotic threats.

Panel discussions will highlight gaps in regional and national institutional frameworks and underline the importance of the “One Health” approach, which integrates human, animal and environmental health to address complex biological challenges.

The meeting will also explore how emerging technologies are reshaping the landscape of bioscience. Advances in synthetic biology, artificial intelligence and gene-editing tools have opened major opportunities for improving disease surveillance, early warning systems and emergency responses.

At the same time, they raise concerns about potential misuse, especially by non-state actors. Officials said the conference will reflect on the need for stronger oversight, regulation and responsible innovation norms to ensure these technologies do not exacerbate existing risks.

The discussions are expected to culminate in a set of recommendations aimed at strengthening the BWC's implementation and enhancing biosecurity partnerships across the Global South.

India, officials said, hopes the conference will serve as a platform to advance practical cooperation and reinforce global consensus against the use of biological weapons.

--IANS

pgh/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor