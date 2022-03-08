India to resume regular international flights from March 27, after 2 years of COVID

The government has decided to restart scheduled international flight services from March 27 after a two years hiatus due to COVID-19, according to civil aviation ministry officials. Scheduled international flight services have remained suspended in India since March 23, 2020.

However, special international flights have been operating between India and about 35 other countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements. The decision on resuming scheduled international flights has been taken given the consistent decline in Covid-19 cases.

