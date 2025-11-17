India-UK joint military training exercise 'Ajeya Warrior 25' commences in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 17 The eighth edition of the India–UK Joint Military Training Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-25 commenced on Monday at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

Scheduled from 17 to 30 November 2025, the 14-day exercise underscores the growing defence cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Army and the British Army.

A total of 240 personnel, with equal representation from both armies, are participating in the exercise.

The Indian Army contingent comprises troops from the esteemed Sikh Regiment, renowned for its operational excellence and professionalism.

The exercise is being conducted under a United Nations mandate, with a primary focus on honing joint capability in counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain.

Over the next two weeks, the participating troops will undergo an intensive and immersive training curriculum.

Key activities include joint mission planning at the Brigade level, integrated tactical drills, simulation-based scenarios, and company-level field training exercises designed to replicate realistic counter-terror contingencies.

These modules aim to strengthen interoperability, enhance tactical proficiency, and develop coordinated responses for complex operational challenges.

Special emphasis will be laid on sharing best practices, refining Standard Operating Procedures, and improving operational synergy for peacekeeping and counter-terror missions.

Instituted in 2011 and held biennially, AJEYA WARRIOR has grown into a flagship engagement between the Indian and British Armies.

The 2025 edition builds on the legacy of previous iterations, reflecting mutual trust, shared strategic outlook, and a commitment to promoting regional security and global peace.

The exercise not only reinforces professional bonds between the two forces but also provides a platform for cultural exchange and strengthening defence diplomacy.

With a focus on enhancing mutual learning and operational readiness, AJEYA WARRIOR-25 is poised to contribute significantly to the collaborative security efforts of both nations, further consolidating the longstanding defence partnership.

