India Weather Forecast For September: IMD Predicts Above Normal Rainfall and Warm Temperatures Across Country

India experienced Above Normal to Average rainfall in the month of August and as per the IMD report we can expect same in September with heavy to very heavy precipitation expected in the northwest and surrounding areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Most parts of the country will also record above normal temperature in September. “There is an indication of delay in monsoon retreat as multiple systems are likely to emerge which will cause heavy rainfall,” the IMD said.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that September's rainfall will be 109% of the long-period average. However, below-normal rainfall is expected in some areas, including extreme northwest India, the southern peninsula, north Bihar, northeast Uttar Pradesh, and most of the northeast region.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northwest region, including Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and adjacent areas of Madhya Pradesh. The IMD warns of potential flooding due to extremely heavy rainfall in these areas and advises caution for landslides, mudslides, and landslips. They also expect a low-pressure system to develop over the Bay of Bengal each week, contributing to significant rainfall across the country.

In addition to the anticipated rainfall, September is likely to bring warmer-than-usual temperatures to most parts of India. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal in much of the country, with some regions, including northwest India, the southern peninsula, and parts of east-central India, experiencing temperatures closer to or slightly below normal. Minimum temperatures are also expected to be above normal, indicating warmer nights, although some areas in northwest India, the Himalayan foothills, and southern peninsular regions might see normal to below-normal temperatures.