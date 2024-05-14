India Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Southwest Monsoon Arrival in Andaman and Nicobar Islands by May 19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the southwest monsoon is set to advance into the south Andaman Sea, certain areas of the southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands by May 19.

According to a report of TOI, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the director-general of the IMD said, This coincides with the near-normal onset date for the region, as Port Blair typically witnesses monsoon onset around May 20.

Favorable conditions, such as the strengthening of southwesterly winds and increased rainfall activity, are projected to support the monsoon's progression into the region by May 19.

The normal advancement date into this region is around May 22. So this time, it may be slightly earlier than that. There is some kind of convection developing over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the southeast Bay of Bengal, said Dr Medha Khole, head of IMD’s weather forecasting division in Pune.

The correlation stems from a cyclonic circulation in lower atmospheric levels, heightening the likelihood of convection across the region. Additionally, there is a shift towards more southwesterly winds. Consequently, the stage is set for favorable conditions conducive to the southwest monsoon's progression over the south Andaman Sea, specific regions of the southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands around May 19.

