India Will Forever Remember His Unwavering Dedication to Nation’s Freedom: PM Modi Pays Tributes to Veer Savarkar

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the legacy of Hindutva icon V.D. Savarkar on his death anniversary, saying India will forever remember his unwavering dedication to the nation’s freedom and integrity.

Savarkar, born in Maharashtra in 1883 and passing away in 1966, remains a prominent advocate of the Hindutva ideology.

Tributes to Veer Savarkar on his Punya Tithi. India will forever remember his valiant spirit and unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom and integrity. His contributions inspire us to strive for the development and prosperity of our country. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2024

In a post on X, Modi said, Tributes to Veer Savarkar on his Punya Tithi. India will forever remember his valiant spirit and unwavering dedication to our nation’s freedom and integrity. His contributions inspire us to strive for the development and prosperity of our country. The ideals of Savarkar, a leading Hindu Mahasabha leader, have been an inspiration for the BJP.