India working towards ending urban-rural divide: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Highlighting the Centre's efforts towards rural development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country is working towards bridging the gap between urban and rural India.

PM Modi attended the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul on Friday.

Addressing the convocation ceremony, Prime Minister said, "Gandhian values are becoming increasingly relevant. Whether it is about ending conflicts or the climate crisis, Mahatma Gandhi's ideas have the answers to many of today's challenges."

He said Gandhigram was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi himself. Prime Minister said Gandhigram reflects the spirit of Gandhiji's ideas of rural development.

"Mahatma Gandhi wanted villages to become self-reliant and our vision of rural development draws inspiration from Gandhi. There can be difference, but not disparity, between urban and rural lifestyles. Today, the nation is working to end the divide."

"Ensuring proper sanitation was a great concern for Gandhiji. In this direction, our government provided complete rural sanitation coverage, over 6 crore tap water connections and over 2.5 crore electricity connections. Rural roads are being developed, and development is reaching the doorsteps of people."

PM Modi said Khadi remained very close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart and it has become very popular today. In the last eight years, the sale of Khadi has seen a 300 per cent rise. He said Khadi and Village Industries Commission has reported a record turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore last year.

The PM said sustainable agriculture is crucial for the future of rural areas. "There is great enthusiasm for natural farming as it reduces country's dependence on fertilizer imports. It is also good both for soil and human health," he said.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi also presented an honorary doctorate to music maestro Ilayaraja. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

( With inputs from ANI )

