Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 16, 2023 02:16 PM 2023-03-16T14:16:50+5:30 2023-03-16T14:18:03+5:30
An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed west of Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh today. The chopper lost contact with the Air traffic control (ATC) at around 9.15 am this morning. Search parties have been launched following the incident.