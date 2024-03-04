Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Jammu and Kashmir Due to Technical Issue

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter made a safe emergency landing in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, March 4, due to a technical issue. The incident occurred at around noon in the fields of Hathal village, located in the Sunderbani tehsil. According to Indian Army officials, the pilots identified a technical issue and opted for a precautionary landing as a safety measure.

Check Details:

An Indian Army/Cheetah helicopter made a precautionary landing due to some technical issue in fields at Hathal village of Sunderbani tehsil of Rajouri district (J&K) at around 12 noon today. The chopper has now flown back to its destination: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/VBPBO4yuci — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

Fortunately, the landing was successful, and no injuries or damage were reported. The technical issue was presumably resolved, and the Cheetah helicopter was able to take off again and continue its journey to its intended destination.

While the specific details of the technical issue was not disclosed by the Indian Army officials, the prompt action taken by the pilots ensured the safety of everyone onboard and on the ground.