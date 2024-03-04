Punjab: Man from Jammu and Kashmir Shot Dead in Mohali by Unidentified Miscreants

A man was shot dead in broad daylight outside at Mohali Airport Road in Punjab on Monday afternoon, March 4. The victim was identified as Rajesh Dogra, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. The police said 4-5 unidentified miscreants were fired at him.

"An unfortunate incident took place here. A man died on the spot at Mohali Airport Road after being shot. As per the details from the documents he retrieved, he has been identified as Rajesh Dogra and was a resident of Jammu. This is as per the details on his Aadhaar Card. 4-5 unidentified people had come in vehicles and then did this shooting. Our teams have been activated and we also have some leads...Strict action will be taken," said Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg on Firing Incident:

The police said they suspect the murder could be the fallout of an enmity. The body of the victim was taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6 and senior police officials reached the murder spot.